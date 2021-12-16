Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 9,458 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.96% of SeaSpine worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $259,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after buying an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 184,789 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.81 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $466.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

