Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.2% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $950.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.