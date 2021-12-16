Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 322,977 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,977 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.43% of Cinemark worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

