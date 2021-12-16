Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 373,900 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 373,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,410 shares of company stock worth $644,418 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

