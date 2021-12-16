Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 47,086 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,086 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.92% of TransMedics Group worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $606.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $54,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

