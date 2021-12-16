Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.
Several research firms recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
