Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $26,873.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $26,873.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,579,532 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

