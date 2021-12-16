Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.28. 2,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.