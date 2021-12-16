Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,237. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

