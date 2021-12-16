Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 24,318 shares trading hands.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.