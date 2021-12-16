Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 794.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Empire has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

