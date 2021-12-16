Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Albert Monaco Sells 5,273 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$48.02. 1,553,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

