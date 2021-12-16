Endor Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,590.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $33,590.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00276031 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008634 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00171978 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

