Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 428.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.10 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a market capitalization of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

