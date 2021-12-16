Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.