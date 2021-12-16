Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $397.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.