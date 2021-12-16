Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 784 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.6% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $81,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 264.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

ABBV stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.