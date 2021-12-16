Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$12.51. Enerplus shares last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 2,507,995 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

