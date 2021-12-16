Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $238,219.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00276901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

