Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.04 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 177.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

