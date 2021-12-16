Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

