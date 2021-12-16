Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

