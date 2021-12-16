EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get EQ alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.43.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EQ Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQ (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.