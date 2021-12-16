Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 533.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

NYSE:EFX opened at $291.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

