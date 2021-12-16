Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 put options.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 3,053,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,658. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

