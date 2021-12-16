Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $370.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,987 shares of company stock worth $1,047,301 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

