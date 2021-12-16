Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

