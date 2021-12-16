Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 16th (CAMT, CARE, CCCC, CCCS, CD, CFRUY, CLBT, CNTA, CNXN, CPK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 16th:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek Ltd alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.