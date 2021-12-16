Equity Residential Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 219.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

EQR stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,616. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

