Eroscoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Eroscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $89,492.23 and $8,415.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Eroscoin

Eroscoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

