ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 6.1% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $641,117.62 and approximately $58,932.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ESBC has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.