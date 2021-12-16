Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Reaches $195,789.61

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $195,789.61 and approximately $9,978.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.61 or 0.08350811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.