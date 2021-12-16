ETHERLAND 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,900.00 (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ETHERLAND has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $17,900.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ETHERLAND has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00204978 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ELAND is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,113,253 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

