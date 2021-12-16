Eukles Asset Management Buys 2,576 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.