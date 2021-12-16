Eukles Asset Management Buys 2,933 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after purchasing an additional 800,312 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

