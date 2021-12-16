Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 63.0% in November

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EGFEY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 30,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.35) to €1.30 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

