European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.20 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 133.18 ($1.76). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.77), with a volume of 337,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

