Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $13,442,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,522.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117,312 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9,981.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,730,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

