Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 5.2%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.40. 1,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.