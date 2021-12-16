EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $76,357.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,488,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

