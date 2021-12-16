Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.57. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 608,718 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

