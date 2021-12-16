Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

