ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,343.38 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $374,343.38 and $2,011.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014449 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001015 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.