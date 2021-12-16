Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $14,038,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 356,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 29.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

