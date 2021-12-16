Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,877,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.87% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $617,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 992,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

EXPD stock opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

