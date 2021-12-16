Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 243,227 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $15.45.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

