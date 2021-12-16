extraDNA Market Cap Tops $397,970.17 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $397,970.17 and approximately $81,837.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,954.62 or 0.99548780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00279611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00402326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001866 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

