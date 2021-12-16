Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

