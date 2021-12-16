Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in November

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $454.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.68. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $320.52 and a 1-year high of $480.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.50.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

