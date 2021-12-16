Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 21.4% Higher

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) traded up 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 464,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 105,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$88.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

